Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. SEB Equities cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Danske cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

