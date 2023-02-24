Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down to $347.02

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $347.02, but opened at $328.12. Adobe shares last traded at $322.63, with a volume of 1,519,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.20 and a 200-day moving average of $343.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.