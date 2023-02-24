Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,797 shares of company stock valued at $500,827 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

