Alchemy Pay Price Up 78.7% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $197.17 million and $135.44 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 78.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00427040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.14 or 0.28287930 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

