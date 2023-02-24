Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

