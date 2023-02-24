Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($23.12). 6,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($23.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,921.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

