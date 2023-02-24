alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.71 ($8.20) and last traded at €7.77 ($8.27). 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.79 ($8.29).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.44.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

