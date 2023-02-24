Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 64.3% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Hasbro worth $213,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 673,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

