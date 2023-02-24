Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 325,000 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Verra Mobility comprises about 1.5% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.
Verra Mobility Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.