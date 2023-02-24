American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.59

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $5.44. American Superconductor shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 151,955 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

American Superconductor Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,455.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 752,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Superconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

