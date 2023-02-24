AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AMN opened at $92.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

