Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.46. 452,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 528,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 97,043 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 421,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 771,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,853,000.

Featured Stories

