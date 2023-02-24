Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $485.52

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $485.52.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $383.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $605.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.84.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.