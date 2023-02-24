Analyzing Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stride alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 5.63% 12.30% 6.13% Kuke Music -13.90% 0.90% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

Stride has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.3% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stride and Kuke Music’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 1.11 $107.13 million $2.33 18.61 Kuke Music $47.39 million N/A -$9.23 million ($0.21) -4.57

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stride and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

Stride beats Kuke Music on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Kuke Music

(Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.