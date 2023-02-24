ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$507.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.92 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.56. The company had a trading volume of 517,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.77. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.17.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

