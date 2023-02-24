ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.34-8.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.242-2.322 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.17.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,593. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.73 and a 200 day moving average of $246.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

