Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

APLS opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The company's quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

