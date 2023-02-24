Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEHGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 259,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,076. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.