Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.
Apollo Medical Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 259,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,076. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
