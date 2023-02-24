Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:APLE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
