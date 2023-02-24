Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.49 million.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 14.1 %
AAOI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 328,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,849. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
