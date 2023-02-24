Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.49 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 14.1 %

AAOI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 328,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,849. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

