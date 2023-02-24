Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $1,069,184.54 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $68.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 728,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,766,000 after buying an additional 164,564 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

