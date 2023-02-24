Arweave Price Reaches $10.28 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.28 or 0.00044413 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $343.29 million and $34.95 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,145.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00569785 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00178015 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.