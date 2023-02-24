Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS remained flat at $12.80 during midday trading on Friday. 24,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,325. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 908,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.