Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS remained flat at $12.80 during midday trading on Friday. 24,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,325. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 908,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

