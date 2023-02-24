Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.
ATXS remained flat at $12.80 during midday trading on Friday. 24,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,325. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
