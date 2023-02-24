Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Ault Global shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,845,063 shares traded.

Ault Global Price Performance

About Ault Global

(Get Rating)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.