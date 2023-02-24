Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.98-7.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.36-5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $28.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.53. 4,888,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,382. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.