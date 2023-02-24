BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.93

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 54194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BAESY. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.64) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BAE Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.