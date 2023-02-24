BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.93

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 54194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.
A number of research firms have commented on BAESY. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.64) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
