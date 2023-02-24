Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Banco Comercial Portugues Price Performance
BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.
Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile
