Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGYGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

