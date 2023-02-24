Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $159,465,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. 9,337,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,311,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

