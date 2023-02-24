Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

