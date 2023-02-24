Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP cut its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,743. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $446.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

