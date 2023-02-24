Barclays Boosts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,250

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($14.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 1,158 ($13.95) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.61).

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,034 ($12.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,558,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 919.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 838.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($8.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,107 ($13.33). The stock has a market cap of £11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

