Barclays Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $380.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.
EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EPAM opened at $311.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
