Barclays Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $380.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $311.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 97.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

