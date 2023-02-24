Barclays Trims Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price to $67.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $57.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

