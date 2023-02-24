Barometer Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.08. 413,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

