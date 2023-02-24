Barrington Research Boosts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $22.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 812,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

