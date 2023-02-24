Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.42. 4,586,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,843. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,210,000 after buying an additional 1,369,235 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

