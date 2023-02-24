Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.36

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €82.36 ($87.62) and traded as high as €99.67 ($106.03). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €98.70 ($105.00), with a volume of 797,867 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.34 and its 200-day moving average is €82.47. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

