Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.39.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

