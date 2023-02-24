bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €6.61 ($7.03) and last traded at €6.68 ($7.11). 6,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.93 ($7.37).

bet-at-home.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.03.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

