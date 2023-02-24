Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 22,611,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.07. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

In other news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $843,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.