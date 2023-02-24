BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,510 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.40).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,603 ($31.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,705.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,461.90. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £131.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 756.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.