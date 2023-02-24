Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $20.72. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 1,959,811 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bilibili Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,273,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 602,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

