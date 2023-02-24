Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Down 4.2%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.93. 21,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Biopharmx Company Profile
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
