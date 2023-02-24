Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $17.29 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $302.88 million and $11.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $17.29 or 0.00074973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00196243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001826 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.