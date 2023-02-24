BitTorrent-New Hits Market Capitalization of $699.52 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $699.52 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000074 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,836,813.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

