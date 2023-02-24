Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.6 %

BKH stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 363,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,257. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Black Hills by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

