BMO Capital Markets Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $240.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $236.64 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $589.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

