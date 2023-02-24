BMO Capital Markets Trims Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price to $81.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.14.

NYSE BFAM opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

