Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 3.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 16,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 79,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Bonterra Resources from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

