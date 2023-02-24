Brady (NYSE:BRC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.68. 33,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 186,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

Brady Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Brady by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Brady by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

